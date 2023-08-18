The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $395.63.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $325.41. 478,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.61 and a 200 day moving average of $336.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.75 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.