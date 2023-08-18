The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 3.1% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.66. 2,030,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,790. The company has a market cap of $329.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.