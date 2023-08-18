The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Short Interest Down 7.5% in July

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,850,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 9,570,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HD opened at $327.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.67. The stock has a market cap of $329.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.