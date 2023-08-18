The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lessened by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 3.1% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,295. The company has a market cap of $329.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.18.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

