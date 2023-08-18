The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Chairman Sells $2,881,603.08 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,881,603.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,729,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,143,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LSXMA stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $23.43. 1,187,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $26.94.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 181,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,285,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.