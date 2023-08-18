The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $197.71

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.71 ($2.51) and traded as high as GBX 200.20 ($2.54). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 198.40 ($2.52), with a volume of 1,412,192 shares changing hands.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 197.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 201.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

The Mercantile Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -1,891.89%.

Insider Activity

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Graham Kitchen acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £20,680 ($26,233.67). Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.