The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $197.71

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.71 ($2.51) and traded as high as GBX 200.20 ($2.54). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 198.40 ($2.52), with a volume of 1,412,192 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 197.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 201.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -1,891.89%.
The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
