The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,814.63

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,814.63 ($23.02) and traded as high as GBX 1,821 ($23.10). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,803 ($22.87), with a volume of 274,556 shares changing hands.

WEIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($27.08) to GBX 2,100 ($26.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.45) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,107.50 ($26.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,784.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,814.60. The company has a market cap of £4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,199.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,512.20%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

