THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Receives C$70.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of THG from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of THG from GBX 47 ($0.60) to GBX 50 ($0.63) in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

THG Stock Performance

About THG

Shares of OTCMKTS THGPF opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.65. THG has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$0.69.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

