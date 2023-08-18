Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,161,841 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 842,572 shares.The stock last traded at $4.92 and had previously closed at $4.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Thoughtworks by 662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 2,061.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

