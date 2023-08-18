Threshold (T) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $188.50 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014613 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,132.35 or 0.99852900 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002489 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,906,248,017.218164 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01841103 USD and is down -10.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $11,620,384.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

