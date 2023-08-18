Timken (NYSE:TKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TKR. Citigroup lowered Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.22.

Get Timken alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Timken

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.78. The stock had a trading volume of 754,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,801. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average is $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. Timken has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Timken will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,305,773. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $30,669,544.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,476,993.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,305,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Timken

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.