TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.39. 181,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,010. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.07 million, a P/E ratio of -185.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TimkenSteel

About TimkenSteel

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 48,672 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

