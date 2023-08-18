TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TMST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.39. 181,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,010. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.07 million, a P/E ratio of -185.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
