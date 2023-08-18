Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TITN. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TITN

Titan Machinery Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.95. 42,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,276. The firm has a market cap of $656.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.52 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.80%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.