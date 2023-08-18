TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Loop Capital

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $89.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.