TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TJX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.95.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.12. 1,647,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $90.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

