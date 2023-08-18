Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,035 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 192,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Valence8 US LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 227,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,906 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

