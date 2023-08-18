Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,610 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $90.43 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.30.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Citigroup downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

