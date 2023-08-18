Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,810 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Hanesbrands worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,149,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 323,555 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 118.6% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 153,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 83,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 53.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,103,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 735,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBI shares. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

