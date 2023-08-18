Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $2,729,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.87.

DLTR opened at $142.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.84 and a 200 day moving average of $146.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

