Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 4.78% of Farmer Bros. worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 419.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 437,625 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,952,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 189,867 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmer Bros. in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Stock Performance

FARM opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

