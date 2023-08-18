Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 65.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 10.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.17.

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,965 shares of company stock worth $1,882,113 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $130.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.93.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

