Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,262 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 385,037 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,459,000 after buying an additional 5,995,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $136.45 billion, a PE ratio of -148.08 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

