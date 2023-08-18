Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE DAL opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,992 shares of company stock worth $2,116,582. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

