Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 124,100 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,100 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.74% of BGSF worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BGSF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of BGSF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BGSF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

BGSF Stock Performance

NYSE BGSF opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. BGSF, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90.

BGSF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.71%.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

