Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 139 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Amgen by 12.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $263.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.05 and a 200 day moving average of $235.30.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.