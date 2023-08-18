Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes $4.83 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 53.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $510,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 389.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,419 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 40.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares during the period. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $6,094,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.12.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

