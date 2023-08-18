Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PAAS. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.06%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Further Reading

