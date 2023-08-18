Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.11% of Toll Brothers worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,204 shares in the company, valued at $98,041.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,041.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL remained flat at $76.45 during trading on Friday. 410,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,193. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $83.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.70%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

