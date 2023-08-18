Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Tompkins Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Tompkins Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Tompkins Financial Stock Performance
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.43). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.54 million. Analysts predict that Tompkins Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tompkins Financial
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 38.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 230.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
