Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Tompkins Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Tompkins Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $782.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.43). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.54 million. Analysts predict that Tompkins Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 38.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 230.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tompkins Financial

(Get Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.