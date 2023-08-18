Toncoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $20.11 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00004901 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.36 billion and $20.11 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018735 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014781 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,061.01 or 1.00128626 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.30128906 USD and is down -8.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $27,977,878.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

