TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $281.00.

TopBuild Stock Down 5.6 %

BLD opened at $280.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $307.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.04.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total value of $578,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total transaction of $578,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total value of $230,378.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,497.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,749 shares of company stock worth $3,847,447. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in TopBuild by 85.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

