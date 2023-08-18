Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.91

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.91 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 51.70 ($0.66). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 51.70 ($0.66), with a volume of 1,909 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,656.67 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Topps Tiles’s dividend payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

