ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. On average, analysts expect ToughBuilt Industries to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ToughBuilt Industries Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ TBLT opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.51. ToughBuilt Industries has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $5.30.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ToughBuilt Industries from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
About ToughBuilt Industries
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
