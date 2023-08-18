ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. On average, analysts expect ToughBuilt Industries to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.51. ToughBuilt Industries has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLT. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 44,573 shares during the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ToughBuilt Industries from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

