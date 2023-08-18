Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TSQ

Townsquare Media Trading Up 3.4 %

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,036. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $180.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Erik Hellum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 598,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,947.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Townsquare Media news, EVP Scott Schatz sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $64,631.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,373.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Erik Hellum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 598,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,947.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,699 shares of company stock worth $569,557. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth $63,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.