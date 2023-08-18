TraDAO Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. TraDAO has a total market cap of $304.60 million and approximately $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TraDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One TraDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TraDAO Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. TraDAO’s official message board is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official website is trava.capital.

Buying and Selling TraDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TraDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TraDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

