Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) CFO Sells $15,109.32 in Stock

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Blosil sold 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $15,109.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dominic Blosil also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Traeger alerts:

On Monday, August 14th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,879 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $15,114.75.

On Friday, August 11th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,807 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $15,101.66.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,610 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $15,111.90.

On Monday, August 7th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,530 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $15,104.10.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Dominic Blosil sold 5,770 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $33,985.30.

Traeger Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $588.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. Traeger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Traeger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Traeger

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Traeger by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Traeger by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Traeger by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Traeger by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Traeger by 19.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.