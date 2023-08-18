TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

TransAlta Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TAC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. 252,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,501. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. TransAlta had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. TransAlta’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 326,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth about $2,486,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in TransAlta by 1,037.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,750,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 2,508,615 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in TransAlta by 9.4% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 122,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in TransAlta by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,245,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,971,000 after buying an additional 460,019 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

