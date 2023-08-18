Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TCI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83.

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCI. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

