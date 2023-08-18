TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $1,040.00 Price Target at Barclays

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $930.00 to $1,040.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $920.54.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $843.57 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $870.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $794.71.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.