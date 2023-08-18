Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.56% from the company’s previous close.

TVTX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.21.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 19.9% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,732 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,759,000 after purchasing an additional 736,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,759 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 88,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,323,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.