TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

THS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of THS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 466,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $410,265.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,356.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

