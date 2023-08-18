Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Lake Street Capital

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tremor International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

TRMR opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $311.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.72. Tremor International has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Tremor International had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. Research analysts predict that Tremor International will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tremor International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tremor International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tremor International by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tremor International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Tremor International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

