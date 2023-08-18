Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TPH. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.82. 971,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,670. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $819.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.67 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

