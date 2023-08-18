TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCBK

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TCBK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,064. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.57. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $475,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $475,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,142. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.