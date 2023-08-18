Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.71.

Get Trimble alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TRMB

Trimble Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,178,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $425,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.