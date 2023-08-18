TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $151,631.19 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $151,631.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $18,700,720.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TNET stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,872,000 after buying an additional 61,382 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 89,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 51,417 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.20.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

