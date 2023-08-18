trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRVG. B. Riley initiated coverage on trivago in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on trivago from $1.35 to $1.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.10. 34,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,688. trivago has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in trivago by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 750,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in trivago by 476.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 704,062 shares during the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

