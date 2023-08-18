trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $1.80 Average PT from Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.80.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on trivago in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on trivago in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, May 5th.

trivago stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. trivago has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 55.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in trivago by 89.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in trivago by 11,846.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in trivago by 95.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in trivago by 160.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

