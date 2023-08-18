TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Shares Down 3.7%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TUIFF. Morgan Stanley upgraded TUI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group raised shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 470 ($5.96) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $995.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

