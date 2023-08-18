Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $83.92 million for the quarter.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

Twin Disc stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.44. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $186.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWIN. StockNews.com began coverage on Twin Disc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Twin Disc by 39.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Twin Disc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 47.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Twin Disc by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

